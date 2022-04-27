Independent report finds some room for improvement for Colorado Springs police officers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A yearlong study into the Colorado Springs Police Department’s use of force found that the department is doing relatively well when compared to other police departments across the country -- but there is still room to improve.

At CSPD’s request, researchers from Transparency Matters -- an independent consultant group on the use of force and racial bias in policing -- have spent the last 15 months analyzing questions such how often Springs police officers use force, under what circumstances and whether there are any racial or ethnic disparities. The data goes back to 2017.

Now the results of that research has been made public.

“There are some areas, particularly in the pointing of firearms, where improvement can be made.”

Mayor John Suthers and newly-minted police Chief Adrian Vasquez addressed the study’s findings Tuesday.

“We should always look at opportunities to improve,” Vasquez said. “ I think the primary way that we often look for something like that to improve is: Are we missing something in training or in policy … are there things out there from the professional perspective that our police department should simply be doing better?”

Some findings of note:

- The number of people who had physical force or weapons used against them by CSPD steadily increased between 2017 and 2020.

- Whites made up the majority of suspects who had force used against them (56 percent), followed by Blacks (22 percent), then Hispanics (16.6 percent).

- However, when using the criminal suspect population as the benchmark, some minor discrepancies were found for how often force was used on Blacks and Hispanics versus whites. Specifically, the findings found Black suspects were 1.4 times more likely than whites to have force used against them in the area under the Gold Hill substation’s jurisdiction (roughly the southwest and downtown area), and Hispanics were 1.2 times more likely than whites to have force used against them in the areas under the Sand Creek and Stetson Hills substations’ jurisdictions (which span most of the east side of the city). The discrepancy was described as “very minor” and is reportedly lower than most other police departments in the U.S.

- More than 80 percent of the suspects with force used against them were males.

- Nearly 70 percent of those with force used against them were believed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Blacks and Hispanics were “significantly” more likely than whites to have force used against them when not showing impairment.

- More than 95 percent were reported as showing active resistance or active aggression toward officers.

- Half were actively evading or resisting arrest.

- Twenty-three percent threatened or attacked officers or others.

- About 7 percent were involved in more than one use-of-force incident between 2017-2020.

Another finding by researchers: Springs police officers reported a desire to have better training but feel they’re too short-staffed to have the time for it. From the study:

- Seventy-four percent reported wanting more training related to use of force to perform their jobs.

- Only 20-30 percent of officers believed that the CSPD provided enough hands-on or interactive training both before and after COVID-19 related restrictions.

- Over 90 percent reported more training should be provided using shoot/don’t shoot scenarios.

- Over 80 percent indicated they needed more training on non-lethal weapons, defensive tactics, crisis intervention, and de-escalation.

When asked how the public can trust the data used in the study when that data itself is collected by police, Vasquez said:

“Radio transmissions, so we know when officers are involved in incidents that are probably involving a use of force. We have supervisors responding to the scenes when there’s a use of force, so there are checks and balances, albeit internal, I don’t know of another way for anybody beyond the officer to be in a place to report every use of force. And quite frankly, we have to trust our officers. Part of this is a community trust building effort. And that goes both ways. The community has to trust, learn to trust our officers, that’s what these engagements are for. and our officers are exceptional, they’re passionate about doing a great job.”

Vasquez said going forward, he plans to put out more information, like an annual use of force report, for the public to see.

“I think that we should be putting out more information sooner. That’s transparency. That helps build trust in our community.”

He and Suthers both said they strive to always be bettering the relationship between police and the citizens of Colorado Spring.

“My thoughts are that regardless of how well anybody saying we’re doing, if there are segments of the community that don’t feel that way, it’s important for us to interact with the community and do the best job we can finding out what their concerns are, expressing what law enforcement’s viewpoints of issues are and to the extent possible resolving those different viewpoints so we clearly have work to do in terms of community outreach,” Suthers said.

Read the entire study below:

