Tiny radioactive pellet responsible for shutting down part of I-25 in Colorado on Wednesday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A tiny piece of radioactive equipment fell off a truck late Wednesday morning, snarling traffic on the I-25 “Gap.”

The situation started just after 11:30 a.m. when a truck carrying a density gauge lost the equipment around Tomah Road (exit 174). Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News that because the gauge “does have a small amount of radioactivity,” a Hazmat team responded as a precaution.

Due to the Hazmat activity, I-25 was closed at one point in both directions. As of 1:20 p.m., northbound I-25 was completely opened and traffic was getting around the southbound closure at exit 174 by using the on/off ramps.

I-25 southbound was back open at about 2:30 p.m.

The concern was over a small pellet that was part of a density gauge. The pellet had cesium in it, according to officials. The gauge is normally used by construction crews to determine the density of a roadway. The Larkspur Fire Department explained a Geiger counter was used to locate the pellet. Officials with the fire department add the Hazmat Teams were exposed to a tiny amount of radiation, but there is no reason for concern.

