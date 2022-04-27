Advertisement

Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly

An entire third-grade class was gifted full-ride scholarships during an assembly. (Source: KPNX, CNN, chooseaesd.org/Domain/15)
By Adriana Loya
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:19 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPNX) – Parents at an elementary school in Arizona were in for the surprise of their lives when what was thought to be a standard assembly turned into so much more.

During the assembly Monday, school district officials announced that every third grader at Bernard Black Elementary will be receiving a full-ride scholarship to the college of their choice in the future.

Those full rides, provided to 63 students, include tuition, books, and room and board – all completely paid for by the Rosztoczy Foundation and their College Promise program.

“The goal, through the generous officer of this family, is that finances will not be the barrier, that college is an option for every third grader right here at Bernard Black,” Roosevelt School District Superintendent Quintin Boyce said.

Parents in the audience couldn’t contain their cheers and tears of joy at the generous surprise.

“I just couldn’t hold it back because it just means for sure my son is going to college. I don’t have to think about it. He’s going,” Brandon Gailliard said of his son Noah.

Even siblings were in shock.

“My little sister, a 9-year-old, already has four years of college paid off. That’s just shocking,” Aaliyah Warner’s older brother said.

While the third graders still have quite some time before graduating high school, the future is already bright and promising.

This isn’t the first time the Rosztoczy Foundation guaranteed a college future for students in the Phoenix area. In 2012, about 80 third graders at Michael Anderson School in Avondale were gifted the same promise.

Copyright 2022 KPNX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tiny radioactive pellet forced the closure of I-25 on Wednesday.
Tiny radioactive pellet responsible for shutting down part of I-25 in Colorado on Wednesday
Deadly crash at Briargate and Chapel Hills 4/27/2022
Speed, alcohol suspected in deadly crash involving motorcycle and pickup truck in northeastern Colorado Springs
Motorcyclist killed in DUI crash; driver arrested
Natsuo Raymos Bugg
14-year-old boy missing from Monument area found safe
Possible Hazmat situation 4/28/22.
Possible hazmat situation under investigation in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Live Nation announced its 2022 Concert Week which fans can purchase tickets to more than 3,700...
Live Nation: $25 Concert Week tickets for Backstreet Boys, Pitbull and 3,700+ concerts
Standoff in El Paso County 4/28/22
Shelter-in-place order for the Truckton area south of Yoder in El Paso County on Thursday
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill earlier this month at the state capitol in Oklahoma...
Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor
Fire on Fort Carson 4/28/22.
Smoke visible from Fort Carson Thursday
New body-cam video shows Phoenix Police Officer Denise Bruce-Jones getting shot at a gas...
Graphic video shows Phoenix police officer getting shot at gas station