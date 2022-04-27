Advertisement

Deputies arrest mom for repeatedly calling 911 after son brought home girlfriend

A mother in South Carolina was arrested for calling 911 on her son too many times in one morning.
A mother in South Carolina was arrested for calling 911 on her son too many times in one morning.(Pixabay)
By Anisa Snipes and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 9:09 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Deputies said a mother in South Carolina was arrested after repeatedly calling 911 on her son early Wednesday morning.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home in Inman just before midnight on Tuesday, WHNS reports.

Upon arrival, deputies found the mother, who seemed to be heavily intoxicated, arguing with her son. The mother told deputies her son brought his girlfriend home after she told him not to.

The son said he and his girlfriend only needed to stay there for the night before returning to New York in the morning, according to deputies. Deputies explained to the mother that due to her son living at the home, he had the right to have guests over.

Deputies said they left the scene but were called back to the same house at 12:20 a.m. and 4:12 a.m. in reference to the mother calling 911 on her son. She left the home before deputies arrived the third time.

The mother was placed into custody after returning home a little more than one hour after the final 911 call, the sheriff’s office said.

She was charged with the misuse of 911 and was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tiny radioactive pellet forced the closure of I-25 on Wednesday.
Tiny radioactive pellet responsible for shutting down part of I-25 in Colorado on Wednesday
Deadly crash at Briargate and Chapel Hills 4/27/2022
Speed, alcohol suspected in deadly crash involving motorcycle and pickup truck in northeastern Colorado Springs
Motorcyclist killed in DUI crash; driver arrested
Natsuo Raymos Bugg
14-year-old boy missing from Monument area found safe
Possible Hazmat situation 4/28/22.
Possible hazmat situation under investigation in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Live Nation announced its 2022 Concert Week which fans can purchase tickets to more than 3,700...
Live Nation: $25 Concert Week tickets for Backstreet Boys, Pitbull and 3,700+ concerts
Standoff in El Paso County 4/28/22
Shelter-in-place order for the Truckton area south of Yoder in El Paso County on Thursday
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill earlier this month at the state capitol in Oklahoma...
Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor
Fire on Fort Carson 4/28/22.
Smoke visible from Fort Carson Thursday
New body-cam video shows Phoenix Police Officer Denise Bruce-Jones getting shot at a gas...
Graphic video shows Phoenix police officer getting shot at gas station