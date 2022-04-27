Advertisement

CSPD announces new sexually violent predator living in Colorado Springs

Lloyd Bridges Jr.
Lloyd Bridges Jr.(CSPD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Apr. 27, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A sexually violent predator with multiple victims is currently on parole and living in Colorado Springs.

As required by state law, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced Wednesday that 36-year-old Lloyd Bridges would be living in the 2800 block of Casden Circle while on supervised release. The address is located in the Bijou and Circle area.

Bridges’ criminal history includes convictions of attempted aggravated first-degree sexual assault with physical force/violence in Fremont County in 2015 and second-degree assault-injury with a deadly weapon in El Paso County in 2020. Police say his sex offending pattern includes three female victims.

Anyone with information on Bridges or other sexually violent predators currently living in Colorado Springs can call Detective Nancy Gifford of the Colorado Springs Police Department Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7672 or visit the CSPD website.

