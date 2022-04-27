Colorado man suspected of sexually assaulting 2 young kids

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Fort Collins took a man into custody who is suspected of sexualy assaulting two children.

Police are reporting the investigation started in late 2021, when they received a report of repeated sexual assaults that occurred a few years earlier. The suspect was identified as Dakota Colvin, who was 19 at the time of the alleged crimes.

“Colvin was reported to have sexually assaulted two young children who he knew during the summer of 2016,” part of a news release reads. “The assaults happened on numerous occasions over several months.”

Following a lengthy investigation, police executed a warrant on April 22. Colvin was reportedly armed and refused to cooperate. A K9 was eventually deployed to take Colvin into custody. Colvin is being charged with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, pattern of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, felony menacing and resisting arrest.

“Sexual assault on children is an abhorrent offense that has a lifelong impact. It takes courage to speak up, and I’m grateful to those who brought this crime to light. Their actions may have prevented harm to others,” said Chief Jeff Swoboda. “I also want to commend our officers. Confronting a wanted man with a gun is a dangerous endeavor, and they worked hard to bring this dynamic situation to a safe conclusion. "

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Detective Justin Butler at 970-221-6340.

As of Tuesday night, Colvin was being held in the Larimer County Jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 2. The ages of the victims were not shared in the news release.

If you suspect child abuse, you can call 844-CO-4-kids 24/7 in Colorado. Click here for more information on the reporting system.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.