Colorado authorities ask for help identifying person ‘prowling’ with a gun outside of a home

Video from Weld County Sheriff's Office in the Keenesburg area. Call (970) 400-4101 with info. (Shared 4/25/22)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:35 PM MDT
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators in Weld County are asking for help with identifying a person caught on camera outside of a home while armed with a gun.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office shared a video of the suspect with the public on Monday. The incident in question happened this past weekend in an area close to Keenesburg. The small town is northeast of Denver. Deputies were called to the area about an armed man “prowling” in cars. Residents told deputies they went out the next morning and found someone had been inside two unlocked vehicles.

The residents checked their surveillance video and saw the suspect had walked onto their back porch and peered in their windows.

“The man, described as white, tall and skinny, with scraggly, medium-length brown hair and a possible tattoo on the upper right arm, traveled to the home in a newer, single cab white Dodge pickup with a flat bed,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

The suspect is believed to have been armed with a shotgun or rifle. Anyone with information is asked to call (970) 400-4101.

