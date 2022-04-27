Applications due Saturday to get help paying winter heating costs in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Applications are due this weekend to get help paying your winter heating costs in Colorado.

11 News spoke with LEAP, the low-income energy assistance program, which has seen a 12.5% increase in applications this year compared to last year in Colorado. LEAP helps eligible Coloradans pay a portion of their winter heating costs from November to April.

“Starting I would say in January, people started seeing a very drastic increase in heat costs across the board. Natural gas is up about 34%, electricity is high and propane is even higher yet. The impact of those heating costs is pretty staggering for a lot of households,” said Theresa Kullen of LEAP.

LEAP says El Paso County applications are up 17% and has assisted well over 1,000 more households than last year.

“Unfortunately, if you don’t have the resources to pay for your heating, than people are cutting out medications or food so they can keep their heat on, and they don’t have to make that choice. We are here to help,” said Kullen.

This year, LEAP hopes to give a more substantial supplemental payment to those who got approved for assistance. Applications are due Saturday, April 30.

