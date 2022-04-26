CDOT and partner agencies provide update on preparations for spring, summer season in Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (CDOT NEWS RELEASE) - THE LIVE NEWS CONFERENCE ENDED AT ABOUT 2:45 P.M. ON APRIL 26.

Representatives from the Colorado Department of Transportation, Federal Highway Administration, City of Glenwood Springs, U.S. Forest Service and contractor partners, Lawrence Construction and IHC Scott, will gather at the Bair Ranch Rest Area (exit 129) next week to provide an update on preparations to protect Interstate 70 and other infrastructure in Glenwood Canyon this spring and summer. Speakers from CDOT and partner agencies will highlight the teamwork necessary to carry out these essential preparations. CDOT leadership and maintenance representatives will also outline operational plans for the canyon in the event of future material slides. A press release will be provided following the event, for outlets that are not able to join.

Mudslides in July 2021 prompted an extended safety closure on I-70 for approximately two weeks. CDOT crews worked around the clock to remove boulders, dirt, rocks and other debris from the highway. Road repairs were also necessary, and were completed in December 2021. Since January, contractor partners Lawrence Construction and IHC Scott have focused on removing material from the Colorado River at six locations. The debris piles at these locations were created in summer 2021 by mudslides and other material flows. Removing material significantly helps protect I-70 and other infrastructure in the canyon, by lowering the risk of damage from high water or new mudslides. The Federal Highway Administration has concurred that mitigating the risk of runoff is critical to protecting the interstate and will reimburse the state’s costs pursuant to the emergency relief program supporting the repairs to I-70 over the past several months. Work is weather dependent and motorists are reminded to drive the posted speeds through the work zone and drive for conditions.

Be Prepared For spring, summer and fall 2022, CDOT continues to have an I-70 Glenwood Canyon safety protocol in place to protect the traveling public. Motorists planning to travel on I-70, visit rest areas or use the recreation path in Glenwood Canyon should pay close attention to weather forecasts. If there is rain in the forecast, be prepared for a safety closure of I-70, rest areas and recreation path. CDOT recommends that travelers have a back up plan in the event that closures are necessary. If a closure is anticipated to last longer than two hours, CDOT continues to recommend that travelers use the northern alternate route.

