Summit County man arrested on child porn charges

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:11 AM MDT
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man was arrested late last week after he was allegedly found with child porn.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says it began investigating suspect Clint Ketchum, 44, after receiving a pair of cyber tips from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Data System.

“A search warrant was conducted at Ketchum’s residence and a cell phone belonging to Ketchum was seized. During the investigation, videos were recovered containing what appeared to be child pornography material involving underage females,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Ketchum was arrested April 21 on two sexual exploitation of a child charges, one for possession and one for distribution.

“While these types of investigations are always difficult, I am very proud of the work put in by our Criminal Investigation and Patrol Sections,” said Summit County Sheriff Jaime Fitzsimons.

If you suspect a child may be sexually exploited, contact the national Cyber Tipline at 800-843-5678.

