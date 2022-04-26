SHARE IF YOU CARE: Woman asks for help with finding her rings she lost in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman believes she lost something in Colorado Springs that can’t be replaced.

Madeleine reached out to 11 News this week after she lost her wedding ring and band this past Friday night. She believes she lost track of them while downtown in the area of Tejon Street.

“Those rings mean so much to me,” Madeleine wrote to 11 News. “My husband and I were together for a long time before we chose to get married. We paid for everything without any financial help. So even though it isn’t some big diamond ring, they are really important to me and hold a lot of sentimental value.”

If anyone came across either ring, they are asked to email AKeith@kktv.com or call 719-578-0000 so we can get them back to Madeleine!

