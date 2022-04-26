Advertisement

Pikes Peak Library District announces new partnership with District 49

Pikes Peak Library District
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:37 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Even more Pikes Peak region students will now have free access to local libraries’ digital content.

The Pikes Peak Library District announced a new partnership Monday with District 49, which effective immediately will provide the district’s nearly 13,000 kids with a special students-only library card. The PowerPass grants access to all of the library’s digital resources, from eBooks and databases to song and movie downloads and also allows card holders to check out five physical items at a time. Students can also access live tutoring, SAT prep tests, foreign language courses and more.

D-49 is the fifth school district in the region to take part in this program, following school districts 2, 11, 20 and Calhan.

“The new partnership between Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) and the fastest-growing school district in El Paso County, District 49, now places the library’s numerous digital resources at the fingertips of more than 77,300 El Paso County students,” the library district said.

PPLD says its goal is to add all El Paso County students onto its PowerPass.

“The goal with implementing the PowerPass was really to remove any barriers for students obtaining a library card and expanding on those existing resources within the school districts for student academic success both in and outside the classroom,” a spokesperson with the library told 11 News last year.

“We want to make sure that every student, no matter their income level or their access to physical library locations, can access everything that Pikes Peak Library District has to offer.”

For more information on the PowerPass, click here.

Click here for a list of library locations.

