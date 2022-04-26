Murder suspect in custody for the death of Celsa Charette in a rural Colorado county

BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A murder suspect is in custody following the death of a woman in a rural Colorado county.

Celsa Charette was shot on Dec. 6, 2021 and eventually died, according to the Baca County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting was carried out south of the Town of Vilas in southeast corner of Colorado.

The Baca County Sheriff’s Office is reporting hundreds of hours were dedicated to the case leading up to the arrest of Brandi Utley on Monday. Utley is charged with first-degree murder and domestic violence.

“Sheriff Shiplett and deputies processed well over 28,000 pages of records and large volumes of video as well as other types of evidence,” part of a news release reads.

Charette was allegedly shot in the head and was clinging to life when she was taken to Swedish Medical Center in Englewood.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.