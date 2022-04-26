Advertisement

Mom charged after baby nearly dies from starvation, sheriff’s office says

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said Haylee Kent, 21, was charged with multiple counts of...
The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said Haylee Kent, 21, was charged with multiple counts of child neglect with and without great bodily harm.(Baker County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) – A 21-year-old mother in Florida is facing charges after her baby nearly died from starvation because she found feeding the child “annoying,” according to officials.

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Haylee Kent was charged with multiple counts of child neglect with and without great bodily harm.

The investigation began when Kent’s grandmother took the baby to the hospital April 6 after she noticed that he was severely underweight. Medical staff notified the sheriff’s office that the child was “gravely ill due to life-threatening starvation.”

Hospital staff said the 8-month-old child was the average weight of a 2-month-old. The baby also had a skull fracture.

According to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, Kent did not visit her baby at the hospital, and she did not cooperate with authorities during their investigation.

Several days later, Kent agreed to meet with detectives. They said Kent admitted that she felt the way her child needed to be fed was “sometimes annoying,” so she opted not to feed him.

Detectives said they discovered the child had suffered a pattern of neglect since the day he was born, including a lack of necessary medical attention, malnourishment and failure to provide a safe home environment. Kent was arrested April 19.

The sheriff’s office said despite the sad circumstances, the child is now recovering, gaining weight and has been placed in foster care.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Ryan Bayless
Following apparent gun battle at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs, officers justified in shooting by DA
A tiny radioactive pellet forced the closure of I-25 on Wednesday.
Tiny radioactive pellet responsible for shutting down part of I-25 in Colorado on Wednesday
Deadly crash at Briargate and Chapel Hills 4/27/2022
Speed, alcohol suspected in deadly crash involving motorcycle and pickup truck in northeastern Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs
Generic photo of a horse.
57 wild horses die at a Colorado facility from ‘unknown’ disease

Latest News

A Florida judge has vacated the life sentence of a 55-year-old man who prosecutors said was...
Wrongfully convicted man released from prison after 30 years
The Hastings Police Department in Nebraska recognized one of its own officers for their...
Life-Saving Award: Officer recognized for saving teen suffering cardiac arrest at school
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service...
Russia cuts off gas to 2 NATO nations in bid to divide West
Natsuo Raymos Bugg
MISSING: 14-year-old boy last seen Wednesday morning in the Monument area, in need of medication
Thomas Cox.
Man arrested in Colorado Springs suspected of murder, sexual assault and kidnapping