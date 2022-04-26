Advertisement

Manitou Springs Fire Department offering free property assessments for wildfire risk

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:49 AM MDT
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With fire danger high for the foreseeable future, there’s no better time than now to make sure you are wildfire ready!

The Manitou Springs Fire Department is offering free property assessments to help educate Manitou residents on how to protect their homes if the worst case happens.

“Manitou Springs is extremely prone to wildfire and implementing basic mitigation to private property could be the difference between a savable property or one lost to wildfire,” the fire department said.

The fire department will visit your home for free and recommend mitigation steps to reduce your property’s risk of being damaged in a fire. The program is available year-round; call 719-685-1444 to get an assessment.

If you live or work in Manitou Springs and are curious about your property’s current wildfire risk, a map put together by the fire department shows the current risk of every parcel in the city. View it here..

