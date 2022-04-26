Advertisement

Man dead after Pueblo shooting Monday

Pueblo homicide
Pueblo homicide(Pueblo Police Department)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:11 AM MDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:08 AM MDT
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is dead after a shooting in Pueblo.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of East 12th Street around 2:30 a.m. Monday on a report of a shooting. Pueblo police were told there were several shots fired and a man was down in the middle of the street.

When officers arrived in the area, they found a man lying on the sidewalk on the corner of North Hudson and East 10th Street. The man had one gunshot wound to his back and was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

If anyone has any information on this incident, Pueblo police say to contact Detective Jose Medina at 719-553-3296 or 719-320-6006. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.crimestoppers.com.

