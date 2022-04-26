Advertisement

Inmate death reported at El Paso County jail

The El Paso County jail was the site of one of Colorado's worst COVID-19 outbreaks in 2020.
(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:03 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An El Paso County inmate died in the jail early Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says the man was found unconscious in his cell just after 1 a.m. and was unable to be revived. Along with deputies, AMR and the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded and attempted life-saving measures,

The inmate has not been identified at the time of this writing. The cause of death is under investigation by the county coroner.

