Inmate death reported at El Paso County jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An El Paso County inmate died in the jail early Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says the man was found unconscious in his cell just after 1 a.m. and was unable to be revived. Along with deputies, AMR and the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded and attempted life-saving measures,

The inmate has not been identified at the time of this writing. The cause of death is under investigation by the county coroner.

