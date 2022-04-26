Following apparent gun battle at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs, officers justified in shooting by DA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officers were justified for the action they took following an apparent gun battle with a bank robbery suspect at a busy Colorado Springs park.

The shooting was carried out between the suspect and multiple officers just after 4 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2021 near Maizeland Road and N. Academy Boulevard at Palmer Park. According to a report by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, officers were trying to make contact with a suspect who was believed to be involved in two bank robberies earlier in the day.

“The suspect vehicle began to drive away and Detective Carey, in his unmarked vehicle, activated the emergency lights and siren and pulled in front of the suspect vehicle to prevent it from fleeing,” part of the report reads. “The sole occupant of the vehicle was later identified to be Mr. Christopher Bayless. Detective Grant Nelson, in his unmarked vehicle, approached the suspect vehicle from the rear to prevent escape. Other unmarked police vehicles activated their lights and sirens and began to drive into the area to assist in the apprehension. The green Honda stopped and rapidly accelerated in reverse into Detective Nelson’s vehicle. Detective Carey saw Mr. Bayless’s vehicle strike Detective Nelson’s vehicle so hard the back end of the green Honda lifted off the ground.”

The report details what the District Attorney’s Office believes happened next, including action by the officers that likely saved the suspect’s life.

“Detective Nelson said after Mr. Bayless struck his vehicle, he stepped out and moved away to prevent a potential crossfire situation with Detective Carey. As Detective Nelson was moving away from his vehicle, he saw Mr. Bayless holding a black handgun shooting in the direction of Detective Carey,” the report adds. “Detective Nelson said he began firing at Mr. Bayless. Detective Nelson said Mr. Bayless then pointed the gun at him and began to fire at him. Detective Nelson eventually made his way over to Detective Carey’s position. As this exchange of gunfire between detectives and Mr. Bayless was occurring, Detective Exley and Sergeant McLain approached on foot from behind Detective Nelson’s vehicle. Detective Exley and Sgt. McLain saw Mr. Bayless firing his handgun at the other detectives, at which time they both returned fire. Mr. Bayless ultimately stopped firing. Detectives then approached his vehicle and removed him from the driver’s seat. Detectives observed that Mr. Bayless was injured and began providing medical aid. Additional patrol officers arrived and continued with rendering aid to Mr. Bayless. Officers noted that Mr. Bayless had significant trauma to his neck and a laceration to his wrist. Both injuries were self-inflicted. As officers were providing aid to Mr. Bayless, he was actively digging his thumb into the injury on his wrist. Mr. Bayless was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment. The treating physician indicated that the injury to Mr. Bayless’ neck appeared consistent with that of a sharp cutting instrument. Mr. Bayless sustained gunshot wounds to his left leg, left arm, and abdomen.”

According to the report, about 50 shots were fired by detectives who were involved. An apparent robbery note was recovered in the suspect’s car along with a handgun and an empty magazine. About nine shell casings were recovered from inside the suspect’s vehicle. No officers were injured and the suspect survived.

The DA’s report states officers were justified in their actions. You can read the full report at the bottom of this article. Bayless is scheduled to be in court on May 31 for an arraignment, he was originally charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and five counts of attempted first-degree assault.

The report adds there is no body-worn camera footage of the incident because the shooting involved undercover detectives.

The officers involved in the shooting include:

-Sgt. McLain has been employed with the Colorado Springs Police Department since March of 2011.

-Officer Carey has been employed with the Colorado Springs Police Department since March of 2011.

-Officer Exley has been employed with the Colorado Springs Police Department since August of 2013.

-Officer Nelson has been employed with the Colorado Springs Police Department since April of 2014.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.