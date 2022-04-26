Advertisement

Denver Zoo closed Tuesday morning for emergency preparedness drill

Denver Zoo(Denver Zoo)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:57 AM MDT
DENVER (KKTV) - There’s no emergency at the Denver Zoo Tuesday morning -- it just may look that way for a few hours.

The zoo is conducting a drill until noon, and the zoo says the public could see emergency vehicles in the area. There’s no cause for alarm.

According to the zoo website, it will reopen to the public at 12:30 p.m. The zoo resumes normal hours Wednesday.

