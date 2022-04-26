Denver Zoo closed Tuesday morning for emergency preparedness drill

DENVER (KKTV) - There’s no emergency at the Denver Zoo Tuesday morning -- it just may look that way for a few hours.

The zoo is conducting a drill until noon, and the zoo says the public could see emergency vehicles in the area. There’s no cause for alarm.

REMINDER: Denver Zoo will be closed today until noon for an emergency preparedness drill. We will reopen to the public after the drill at noon. As a reminder, if you see emergency response vehicles on or around the Zoo during this time, please know this is an exercise situation. pic.twitter.com/tGakaMbQt4 — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) April 26, 2022

According to the zoo website, it will reopen to the public at 12:30 p.m. The zoo resumes normal hours Wednesday.

