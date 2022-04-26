Advertisement

Person of interest sought in death investigation following a house fire in Castle Rock

Person of interest Matthew Buchanan, tied to a death investigation and house fire.
Person of interest Matthew Buchanan, tied to a death investigation and house fire.(Castle Rock PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:56 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:15 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and an investigation is underway following a house fire.

Crews were called to a home near Dove Valley and Paint Pony Circle in Castle Rock Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m. for a house fire, the neighborhood is just east of Founders Parkway between Rising Sun Drive and Copper Cloud Drive.

The fire was contained by about 2:48 p.m. and the body of 59-year-old Elizabeth Bjorlow was found in the home. A second person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has not been publicly identified. The cause of death fo Bjorlow was under investigation by the coroner and police department.

On Wednesday, police in Castle Rock are asking the public to help them locate a person of interest, 32-year-old Matthew Buchanan. A photo of Buchanan and the vehicle he was last seen driving is at the top of this article. Anyone with information on the location of Buchanan is asked to call 303-663-6100. Police say the person of interest and victim are related, but did not elaborate on their relationship.

“We know Castle Rock is a tight-knit community,” Castle Rock Police Chief Cauley said. “Any time there is a loss of life, it impacts us all. We have a number of resources and agencies working on this investigation. We ask the public to please call us if they have any additional information that can help.”

Later Tuesday night, Castle Rock Police announced the death was considered suspicious.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tiny radioactive pellet forced the closure of I-25 on Wednesday.
Tiny radioactive pellet responsible for shutting down part of I-25 in Colorado on Wednesday
Deadly crash at Briargate and Chapel Hills 4/27/2022
Speed, alcohol suspected in deadly crash involving motorcycle and pickup truck in northeastern Colorado Springs
Motorcyclist killed in DUI crash; driver arrested
Natsuo Raymos Bugg
14-year-old boy missing from Monument area found safe
Possible Hazmat situation 4/28/22.
Possible hazmat situation under investigation in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Standoff in El Paso County 4/28/22
Shelter-in-place order for the Truckton area south of Yoder in El Paso County on Thursday
Fire on Fort Carson 4/28/22.
Smoke visible from Fort Carson Thursday
Bird flu
Colorado man tests positive for H5 bird flu, 1st human case in the U.S. as CDC reports public health risk assessment remains low
Motorcyclist killed in DUI crash; driver arrested
Nearly a million children could lose their automatic eligibility for free school lunches under...
Colorado school districts discuss return of lunch fees for 2022-2023 school year