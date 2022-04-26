Person of interest sought in death investigation following a house fire in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and an investigation is underway following a house fire.

Crews were called to a home near Dove Valley and Paint Pony Circle in Castle Rock Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m. for a house fire, the neighborhood is just east of Founders Parkway between Rising Sun Drive and Copper Cloud Drive.

The fire was contained by about 2:48 p.m. and the body of 59-year-old Elizabeth Bjorlow was found in the home. A second person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has not been publicly identified. The cause of death fo Bjorlow was under investigation by the coroner and police department.

On Wednesday, police in Castle Rock are asking the public to help them locate a person of interest, 32-year-old Matthew Buchanan. A photo of Buchanan and the vehicle he was last seen driving is at the top of this article. Anyone with information on the location of Buchanan is asked to call 303-663-6100. Police say the person of interest and victim are related, but did not elaborate on their relationship.

“We know Castle Rock is a tight-knit community,” Castle Rock Police Chief Cauley said. “Any time there is a loss of life, it impacts us all. We have a number of resources and agencies working on this investigation. We ask the public to please call us if they have any additional information that can help.”

Later Tuesday night, Castle Rock Police announced the death was considered suspicious.

UPDATE: Investigators can confirm there is one fatality. The Coroner’s Office has been notified and is en route to the scene. The investigation into both the cause of death and the fire are ongoing. There is no current threat to the public. — Castle Rock Police (@CRPoliceCO) April 26, 2022

