Crews called to several small grass fires on Tuesday in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to several small grass fires in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

At about 2:15 p.m. smoke was visible in several areas including I-25 and the MLK Bypass, another fire near Platte and Powers and Platte east of Murray. All of the fires appeared to be under control soon after crews arrived at the scene. The cause of all of the fires are under investigation. The fire near the MLK Bypass/I-25 burned about 1/2 of an acre. As of 4 p.m., there were no fires threatening structures, however part of Platte was closed for a period of time starting at about 3:45 p.m.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the fires. The purpose of this article was to provide the latest information on multiple fires that were active for a short period of time. Last time this article was updated at 5 p.m., the fires were out and crews were monitoring them for hot spots.

Eastbound Platte shut down between Murray/Wooten for a small grass fire. CSFD and Cimarron FD are on scene handling. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) April 26, 2022

Update- Fire located on east side of I-25 just north of the MLK. Crews will remain on scene to put out hot spots pic.twitter.com/lVHk9F3x4r — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 26, 2022

#ColoradoSpringsFire is getting reports of grass fires near Platte and Powers as well as Platte and Wooten drive with caution in these areas — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 26, 2022

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #grassfire in the area of I25/S Nevada. Watch for crews responding and working in the area — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 26, 2022

