Colorado Springs City Council approves rate decrease for natural gas

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs City Council voted to lower customer’s utility bills by about $15 on Tuesday.

Colorado Springs Utilities approved the rate decrease for natural gas after putting forth a proposal on Wednesday, April 20. The average residential customer would see a decrease of $14.54 per month. Those rates would go into effect Sunday, May 1.

CSU has completed recovery of the $144 million in unexpected expenses from last year’s February winter storm Uri.

CSU reports fuel prices were lower than forecasted earlier this year, thanks to a mild winter, and crews passed along rate decreases to the electric and natural gas cost adjustments (ECA and GCA), effective Feb. 1.

CSU wants to remind customers that rates could continue to change heading into summer due to increased prices in the natural gas market.

Click here for more on the decrease from Colorado Springs Utilities.

Several programs are in place to help customers pay their utility bills:

We proposed a rate decrease for natural gas to our Utilities Board today. The average residential customer would see a decrease of $14.54/month. @COSCityCouncil will vote on it April 26. If approved, the new rate goes into effect on May 1.

Details: https://t.co/KUqvRNuAFF pic.twitter.com/7t9U63HUNz — Colorado Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) April 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.