Advertisement

Colorado Springs City Council approves rate decrease for natural gas

Colorado Springs Utilities
Colorado Springs Utilities(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:32 AM MDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:02 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs City Council voted to lower customer’s utility bills by about $15 on Tuesday.

Colorado Springs Utilities approved the rate decrease for natural gas after putting forth a proposal on Wednesday, April 20. The average residential customer would see a decrease of $14.54 per month. Those rates would go into effect Sunday, May 1.

CSU has completed recovery of the $144 million in unexpected expenses from last year’s February winter storm Uri.

CSU reports fuel prices were lower than forecasted earlier this year, thanks to a mild winter, and crews passed along rate decreases to the electric and natural gas cost adjustments (ECA and GCA), effective Feb. 1.

CSU wants to remind customers that rates could continue to change heading into summer due to increased prices in the natural gas market.

Click here for more on the decrease from Colorado Springs Utilities.

Several programs are in place to help customers pay their utility bills:

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Ryan Bayless
Following apparent gun battle at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs, officers justified in shooting by DA
A tiny radioactive pellet forced the closure of I-25 on Wednesday.
Tiny radioactive pellet responsible for shutting down part of I-25 in Colorado on Wednesday
Deadly crash at Briargate and Chapel Hills 4/27/2022
Speed, alcohol suspected in deadly crash involving motorcycle and pickup truck in northeastern Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs
Generic photo of a horse.
57 wild horses die at a Colorado facility from ‘unknown’ disease

Latest News

Natsuo Raymos Bugg
MISSING: 14-year-old boy last seen Wednesday morning in the Monument area, in need of medication
Thomas Cox.
Man arrested in Colorado Springs suspected of murder, sexual assault and kidnapping
4/27/22
WATCH: Melanie Cueves will be in court next month after her sentencing got pushed back today
4/27/2022
WATCH: How you can help Project Angel Heart provide meals to those who need it most in Colorado
Bobby Stringer.
Remains of missing man found in the Phantom Canyon area of Fremont County