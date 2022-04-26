Advertisement

Colorado Springs Airport to resume valet parking May 1

(KKTV Created)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:21 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After a two-year pause, valet parking is coming back to the Colorado Springs Airport!

The airport offered the service pre-COVID, but as with so many things during the height of the pandemic, was forced to temporarily stop amid virus restrictions. But now that operations have more or less returned to normal, the airport says it’s able to make valet parking available again.

“We are very excited to be able to open our highly anticipated valet parking services,” said Director of Aviation Greg Phillips. “Due to an increase in travel demand and reduced COVID restrictions that have impacted staffing availability, we are now operationally able to reinstate valet parking services to accommodate travelers. It’s another way Colorado’s small airport is making travel easier.”

Starting May 1, valet parking will be available for a $19 daily rate ($22 if using covered parking). Service is offered from 4:30 a.m. until the last arriving flight.

More information on parking at the Colorado Springs Airport can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Ryan Bayless
Following apparent gun battle at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs, officers justified in shooting by DA
A tiny radioactive pellet forced the closure of I-25 on Wednesday.
Tiny radioactive pellet responsible for shutting down part of I-25 in Colorado on Wednesday
Deadly crash at Briargate and Chapel Hills 4/27/2022
Speed, alcohol suspected in deadly crash involving motorcycle and pickup truck in northeastern Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs
Generic photo of a horse.
57 wild horses die at a Colorado facility from ‘unknown’ disease

Latest News

Natsuo Raymos Bugg
MISSING: 14-year-old boy last seen Wednesday morning in the Monument area, in need of medication
Thomas Cox.
Man arrested in Colorado Springs suspected of murder, sexual assault and kidnapping
4/27/22
WATCH: Melanie Cueves will be in court next month after her sentencing got pushed back today
4/27/2022
WATCH: How you can help Project Angel Heart provide meals to those who need it most in Colorado
Bobby Stringer.
Remains of missing man found in the Phantom Canyon area of Fremont County