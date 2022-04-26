Colorado Springs Airport to resume valet parking May 1

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After a two-year pause, valet parking is coming back to the Colorado Springs Airport!

The airport offered the service pre-COVID, but as with so many things during the height of the pandemic, was forced to temporarily stop amid virus restrictions. But now that operations have more or less returned to normal, the airport says it’s able to make valet parking available again.

“We are very excited to be able to open our highly anticipated valet parking services,” said Director of Aviation Greg Phillips. “Due to an increase in travel demand and reduced COVID restrictions that have impacted staffing availability, we are now operationally able to reinstate valet parking services to accommodate travelers. It’s another way Colorado’s small airport is making travel easier.”

Starting May 1, valet parking will be available for a $19 daily rate ($22 if using covered parking). Service is offered from 4:30 a.m. until the last arriving flight.

More information on parking at the Colorado Springs Airport can be found here.

