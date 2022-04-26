Advertisement

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo preps for wildfires

Wildfires are a huge risk in Colorado. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo breaks down how it keeps animals and guests alike safe.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:24 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:42 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As fire danger returns this week in our area, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is sharing its fire evacuation plans with us. The zoo works with the Colorado Springs Fire Department to come up with this plan.

“Part of managing a fire at the zoo is thinking about what would be more dangerous and stressful for the animal,” said Rachel Wright, PR and social media manager for the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. “That would be to move them during something like that.”

Wright says a lot of planning has gone into keeping the zoo’s animals safe.

“We do everything we can to prepare,” said Wright.

Wright says they have specific safe zones to protect the animals from wildfires. Each building is built to be fire-resistant by using concrete blocks and metal. For extra protection, Wright says each safe area includes sprinkler systems. They are also buffered by sidewalks, roads, dirt fields and ponds.

“You never know exactly what is going to look like, so we just consider as many scenarios as possible,” said Wright. “We can be as prepared as we possibly can be.”

Every year when the weather gets warm, the zoo partners with the Colorado Springs Fire Department to do fire mitigation.

“We have also work with the zoo to do some prescribe fire,” said Brett Lacey, CSFD fire marshal. “Some burns up there help their habitat which helps vegetation come back in a healthier state and hold in more water, which makes it inherently more resistant to fire.”

Lacey says he and his crews know the importance of protecting the zoo.

“It’s very important to the city and the country because last I heard, it was the fourth most popular zoo in the country,” said Fire Marshal Lacey. “So for all those reasons, we have worked hard to do we can to protect the zoo as it sits up there on a pretty mountain.”

The zoo also conducts monthly safety drills to keep all staff up to date with fire procedures. They also have a plan in place to evacuate visitors.

