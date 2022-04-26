57 wild horses die at a Colorado facility from ‘unknown’ disease

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Nearly six dozen horses are dead as officials are trying to figure out the exact cause of an apparent outbreak.

On Monday, the Bureau of Land Management shared some details of the disease outbreak with the public through a news release. As of Tuesday, at least 57 horses have died after officials believe they were infected with an “unknown yet highly contagious and sometimes fatal disease.” The animals were all at the Wild Horse facility in Canon City, and the apparent outbreak started on April 23.

As of Tuesday, the facility remained under a voluntary quarantine.

“We are working with local, state and federal officials to determine what is impacting horses in the facility and how we can respond as effectively as possible,” said Stephen Leonard, BLM Colorado Wild Horse and Burro Program Manager.

This week, there are about 2,500 horses at the facility. Horses gathered from the West Douglas area in fall 2021 are the most impacted.

