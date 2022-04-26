Advertisement

57 wild horses die at a Colorado facility from ‘unknown’ disease

Generic photo of a horse.
Generic photo of a horse.(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 2:10 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Nearly six dozen horses are dead as officials are trying to figure out the exact cause of an apparent outbreak.

On Monday, the Bureau of Land Management shared some details of the disease outbreak with the public through a news release. As of Tuesday, at least 57 horses have died after officials believe they were infected with an “unknown yet highly contagious and sometimes fatal disease.” The animals were all at the Wild Horse facility in Canon City, and the apparent outbreak started on April 23.

As of Tuesday, the facility remained under a voluntary quarantine.

“We are working with local, state and federal officials to determine what is impacting horses in the facility and how we can respond as effectively as possible,” said Stephen Leonard, BLM Colorado Wild Horse and Burro Program Manager.

This week, there are about 2,500 horses at the facility. Horses gathered from the West Douglas area in fall 2021 are the most impacted.

Click here for any updates from the BLM.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Ryan Bayless
Following apparent gun battle at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs, officers justified in shooting by DA
A tiny radioactive pellet forced the closure of I-25 on Wednesday.
Tiny radioactive pellet responsible for shutting down part of I-25 in Colorado on Wednesday
Deadly crash at Briargate and Chapel Hills 4/27/2022
Speed, alcohol suspected in deadly crash involving motorcycle and pickup truck in northeastern Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Natsuo Raymos Bugg
MISSING: 14-year-old boy last seen Wednesday morning in the Monument area, in need of medication
Thomas Cox.
Man arrested in Colorado Springs suspected of murder, sexual assault and kidnapping
4/27/22
WATCH: Melanie Cueves will be in court next month after her sentencing got pushed back today
4/27/2022
WATCH: How you can help Project Angel Heart provide meals to those who need it most in Colorado
Bobby Stringer.
Remains of missing man found in the Phantom Canyon area of Fremont County