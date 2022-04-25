Voice of the consumer: Missed your tax deadline?

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you did not file your taxes in time for the deadline, the Internal Revenue Service is recommending you file them as soon as possible to avoid fines.

If you are supposed to get a refund from the IRS, then you won’t receive a penalty for filing late. But the IRS says if you owe money and missed the deadline without asking for an extension, you should file as quickly as possible to limit penalties and fines.

The IRS said families who don’t owe money can still file their 2021 tax return and claim the Child Tax Credit though April 15, 2025, without penalties.

According to the IRS, certain taxpayers automatically qualify for extra time to file without penalties. Members of the military who served or are currently serving in a combat zone may qualify for an extension of at least 180 days to file taxes.

Some others who qualify include support personnel in combat zones or a contingency operation in support of armed forces. That also includes taxpayers outside of the U.S. Some disaster victims also received an extension. The tax deadline has been extended for the victims of the Marshall fire until May 16, 2022.

The IRS is encouraging consumers to file their taxes electronically, including IRS Free, which you can find on IRS.gov. The fastest way to get a refund is by choosing direct deposit. The IRS said 9 in 10 refunds are issued within three weeks for taxpayers who e-file and choose direct deposit.

If you file an extension, you get an extra six months to file with a new deadline of Oct. 17, 2022. If you owe taxes after April 18, interest will be charged until the balance is paid off, according to the IRS. You can find more information at irs.gov.

Officer scam reemerges

Also, we are seeing a familiar scam circle around again. The Fountain Police Department warned that several residents received scam phone calls from callers impersonating local officers. The callers are even using the names of real officers and city officials.

Fountain police want to remind you that law enforcement officials will not call you and request money right away in order to keep someone out of jail. If you get a call like this, hang up.

You can always call the legitimate department to make sure they are trying to get hold of you. Don’t ever give out your personal or financial information to someone you don’t know.

Also, I have been hearing from a lot of folks about a lot of different scams and consumer issues. I want to remind you that you can always call the statewide consumer helpline to report scams and fraud. The Attorney General’s Office runs Stop Fraud Colorado. You can reach the helpline at 800-222-4444 or online at StopFraudColorado.gov.

