Suspect reportedly tries hiding a bag of fentanyl in his mouth following a chase in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is behind bars following a chase with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office last week.

On April 20 at about 3 in the afternoon, deputies tried to make contact with a person who was inside of an allegedly stolen pickup truck with no license plate near Terminal Avenue and Conrad Street. The neighborhood is east of Colorado Springs in Cimarron Hills. The person inside the truck drove away and a chase started before the suspect hit a curb and came to a stop in a drainage ditch nearby. The driver then tried to run but was quickly taken into custody.

“During his arrest he was found to have a baggie of fentanyl pills in his mouth,” part of a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reads.

The suspect was identified as Jacob Nail. Nail is facing charges that include vehicular eluding, motor vehicle theft, reckless driving, driving under restraint and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

“The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office recognizes proactive, community engaged policing is a vital component to reducing criminal activity,” part of the news release adds. “We are committed to proactively patrolling El Paso County and seeking out those engaged in criminal activity to bring them to justice in an effort to reduce criminal activity in our community.”

As of Monday, Nail was being held in the El Paso County jail. He is also facing charges out of Douglas County for trespass and theft.

