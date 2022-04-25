Advertisement

Shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs

By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:02 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 7:07 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in Colorado Springs.

At about 10 in the morning on Monday, officers were called to Murray Boulevard and Airport Road on the east side of the city. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man shot in the back seat of a car. Following life-saving efforts by first responders, the man was taken to a local hospital. The victim has not been publicly identified, and at last update from police, he was alive.

Police described the suspect as an Hispanic man with a bowl cut and carrying a black backpack at the time of the crime. The suspect was last seen on foot traveling south on Murray Boulevard.

If you have any information on this crime, you’re asked to call 719-444-7000. The homicide/assault unit is handling the investigation.

