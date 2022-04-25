Pikes Peak United Way and DoorDash team up for new delivery program for people in need

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pikes Peak United Way has a new way to get food and other people to our neighbors in need.

The non-profit is partnering with DoorDash to help deliver essentials to seniors, those homebound or without reliable transportation, and others who need a helping hand.

“We could not be more thankful for the opportunity to partner with DoorDash through the Ride United Last Mile Delivery program,” said Cindy Aubrey, Pikes Peak United Way president and CEO. “This unique collaboration allows us to help address hunger and complex community challenges in our community. We can better reach members of our community who need support and help alleviate the stress that many food pantries are currently experiencing at the same time.”

Pikes Peak United Way says it was inspired to bring the program to Colorado Springs after seeing the success similar programs had nationwide, as well as the sheer volume of deliveries made nationally by DoorDash in 2021 -- more than 500,000.

“We are honored to partner with Pikes Peak United Way to broaden food access in Colorado Springs,” echoed Brittany Graunke, DoorDash Drive director of government and non-profit. “Local delivery has been critical in supporting food banks and food pantries provision of food and other essentials while emphasizing convenience and dignity. We’re excited to continue growing this work in a sustainable way for our food bank and food pantry partners across the country to continue to meet the ongoing need.”

PPUW says the program will “emphasize privacy and convenience” for those who utilize it.

Food donations for this program are provided by another Pikes Peak-region non-profit, Care and Share.

