Millions of Coloradans to get $400 tax rebate this summer

DENVER (KKTV) - If you’re a Colorado taxpayer, the state wants to reward you with a little extra in your pocket.

The state government announced Monday it would be giving eligible Coloradans a $400 rebate sometime this summer.

“People are paying more for everyday items like gas, groceries, and rent through no fault of their own. Instead of the government sitting on money that Coloradans earned, we want to give everyone cash back as quickly and easily as possible to provide immediate relief and empower people to do what they want to with their money,” said Gov. Jared Polis.

The way it works: if you’re a full-time resident and you filed your 2021 tax returns by May 31, 2022, you will receive an automatic $400 refund, or $800 if you’re a joint filer. The checks will be sent in the mail in August and September.

“Refunding $400 or $800 now to every taxpayer in our state will immediately help workers and middle class families who are feeling the rising costs of everyday items,” said Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo. “People are working harder and harder to earn enough money to pay for what they need. We recognize this, and we are taking action by making our tax code more fair. Putting your money back in your pocket will help all areas of the state, including rural Colorado, and those communities who are still struggling to recover.”

Editor’s note: The governor’s office originally listed the deadline to file your 2021 taxes and get your rebate as May 31, 2021. They have corrected this to May 31, 2022, so we are updating the article.

