Man charged with threatening to bomb Merriam-Webster over gender definitions

FILE PHOTO - Springfield, Massachusetts-based Merriam-Webster, Inc. received threatening...
FILE PHOTO - Springfield, Massachusetts-based Merriam-Webster, Inc. received threatening messages through its website’s 'Contact Us' page and comments section, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Authorities said they identified the sender as Jeremy David Hanson.(Merriam Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:22 AM MDT
(Gray News) - Officials said a man has been arrested and charged with making death threats against dictionary maker Merriam-Webster over entries for the words “girl,” “woman” and “female.”

Jeremy David Hanson, a 34-year-old from California, was charged with one count of interstate communication of threats to commit violence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts, stated in a news release.

Officials allege Hanson’s online comments included multiple references to shooting and killing people and bombing offices.

“We believe Hanson sent a multitude of anonymous threatening and despicable messages related to the LGBTQ community that were intended to evoke fear and division,” said U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins.

Springfield, Massachusetts-based Merriam-Webster, Inc. received the messages through its website’s “Contact Us” page and comments section between Oct. 2-8, the attorney’s office said. Authorities said they identified the sender as Hanson.

One example using the handle @anonYmous stated: “It is absolutely sickening that Merriam-Webster now tells blatant lies and promotes anti-science propaganda. There is no such thing as ‘gender identity.’ The imbecile who wrote this entry should be hunted down and shot.”

The company closed its offices in Springfield and New York for approximately five business days in response.

Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, said Hanson was accused of making hate-filled, violent threats “that crossed a line.”

“Everyone has a right to express their opinion, but repeatedly threatening to kill people, as has been alleged, takes it to a new level,” Bonavolonta said. “We are always going to pursue individuals who try to intimidate and isolate members of our community by inciting violent, hateful acts.

“Threats to life are most certainly not protected speech, and they cause real fear in victims.”

Officials said the investigation identified numerous related threats to organizations, businesses and individuals. They included the American Civil Liberties Union, Amnesty International, Land O’ Lakes, Hasbro, Inc., IGN Entertainment, the President of the University of North Texas, professors at Loyola Marymount University and a New York City rabbi.

Hanson is scheduled to be in federal court Friday in Springfield, after an initial court appearance in his home state of California, the office stated.

The charge provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

