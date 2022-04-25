Colorado fire marshal dies in line of duty

WEST DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Fire professionals across the state are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Stephen Smith, fire marshal for West Douglas County Fire Protection District (WDFPD) died following a fire call over the weekend.

“He is deeply missed and our community has been shook to the core,” the protection district said.

Smith was part of a crew that responded to a home off Highway 85 in Douglas County Saturday afternoon after a 911 caller reported an electrical box blown off the house.

“Volunteer firefighters, including Fire Marshal Smith, quickly assembled at the fire station in Sedalia and responded to the scene with a fire engine. Upon arrival, the crew confirmed that no one was injured, no fire occurred, and the electrical utility company was notified to respond. Fire Marshal Smith and his crew cleared the scene at 6:15 p.m., returned the fire engine to the station, and went home around 6:30 p.m.,” the protection district said.

Just minutes later, firefighters were dispatched to a medical emergency three blocks from the station, where they found Smith unconscious in his car.

“Life-saving efforts including CPR began immediately while advanced life support from South Metro was responding. Fire Marshal Smith was transported to Castle Rock Hospital and tragically he could not be revived,” WDFPD said.

Smith leaves behind a wife and two school-aged children, as well as both parents, a sister and a brother.

“[They] are devastated by his loss,” the protection district said.

Smith served the volunteer fire agency for more than two decades.

“Steve ... worked a full time day job, raised an amazing family and dedicated his free time to his community without compensation for over 23 years. With many titles under his belt to include being our chief for many years and serving as our fire marshal in his final assignment. A selfless champion for all that is good,” WDFPD said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family. Those wishing to contribute can donate here.

It is with heavy heart that we announce the line of duty death of Stephen Smith, Fire Marshall, West Douglas County Fire... Posted by West Douglas County Fire Protection District on Sunday, April 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.