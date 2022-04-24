Advertisement

Denver street submerged after massive water main break

Berkeley neighborhood in Denver submerged after a water main break on April 24, 2022.
Berkeley neighborhood in Denver submerged after a water main break on April 24, 2022.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 1:27 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:50 AM MDT
DENVER (KKTV) - Residents of one Denver neighborhood woke up Sunday to a lake where a road once was -- the result of a colossal water main break.

Denver Water crews responded to the area of 45th and Perry mid-morning Sunday and were still repairing the water main nearly 24 hours later.

It was the last thing residents of northwest Denver’s Berkeley neighborhood expected when they got up Sunday.

“If anything, I was worried about a fire,” one woman told 11 News sister station CBS Denver.

Water poured out of the main onto the street and into homes until crews could finally get it shut off just after 11. Though the extent of property damage is unknown, some neighbors told CBS Denver they had some flooding in their homes, and a CBS Denver reporter captured images of a car nearly submerged in water:

The cause of the water main break is under investigation, but CBS Denver reports that along with being one of the city’s larger water lines, it’s also about a century old.

“This pipe looks like it was installed in the 1920s, so it is older piece of infrastructure,” said Denver Water spokesperson Travis Thompson.

The main is expected to take at least a few days to repair. Crews will also be clearing water and debris from the affected homes.

