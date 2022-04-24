Suspicious death in Pueblo County now being investigated as a homicide

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies are investigating how a body ended up on the side of a road in rural Pueblo County. The death is considered suspicious and as of Thursday it is a homicide investigation.

The body was discovered off Little Burnt Mill Road a half-mile from Starlite Drive. Pueblo County deputies responded just before 2:30 Sunday morning. The area is in the southwest part of the county.

The person was identified as 46-year-old Fred Joseph Giron of Pueblo.

“Anyone who knows Giron or had contact with him in the days prior to his death is asked to contact the sheriff’s office,” part of a news release sent out on Tuesday reads. “Detectives are interested in learning Giron’s whereabouts and actions leading up to his death.”

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at 719-583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

The Pueblo County coroner announced this turned into a homicide investigation on Thursday.

The death of Fred Giron, 46, of Pueblo, April 24th on Little Burnt Mill Road is now being investigated as a homicide. More information will be released as the investigation allows. pic.twitter.com/EYIr5wJkC2 — Pueblo County Coroner (@CoronerPueblo) April 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.