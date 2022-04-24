Advertisement

Average US gasoline price drops 3 cents to $4.24 a gallon

Although gasoline prices have dropped recently, the price of diesel fuel is still high, as the...
Although gasoline prices have dropped recently, the price of diesel fuel is still high, as the sign at this Flying J Truck Stop advertises in Pearl, Miss., Wednesday, April 20, 2022.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:56 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The national average retail price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 3 cents in the past two weeks to $4.24 a gallon, the Lundberg Survey reported Sunday.

That brings the total decline over six weeks to 19 cents a gallon, leaving the current price $1.27 above its year-ago point, the survey said.

Mid-grade gasoline averaged $4.57 a gallon and premium averaged $4.83.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gasoline in the April 22 survey was $5.71 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest average was $3.70 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Lundberg surveys a national panel of markets twice monthly.

“Although crude oil prices rose in this period, the past few days saw them drop,” industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said. “This with a big loss of business margin by retailers allowed the average price to decline. Unless oil prices fall further, additional drops in pump prices are likely to be small or none.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Millions of Coloradans to get $400 tax rebate this summer
Fire Marshal Steve Smith
Colorado fire marshal dies in line of duty
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs
Jason Nail.
Suspect reportedly tries hiding a bag of fentanyl in his mouth following a chase in El Paso County
Two teens are dead after a crash early Saturday morning according to the Pueblo Police...
Two teens dead after Pueblo crash early Saturday morning

Latest News

Franklin Police officers dragged, run over by fleeing suspect
WATCH: Suspect drags two officers on highway during arrest
There is not much left of Novotoshkivka, a small village in eastern Ukraine, new drone video...
Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as West promises Kyiv new arms
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House complex...
Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not ‘close contact’
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in the administration’s appeal of lower-court...
Supreme Court wrestles with Trump asylum policy Biden wants to end
Adrian Vasquez
City Council confirms new Colorado Springs police chief