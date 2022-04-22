Advertisement

Tickets sold out for the 2022 Colorado Springs St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, winners to be announced on Wednesday

By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:29 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Tickets for the 2022 Colorado Springs St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway went on sale April 21 and sold out on June 26!

ABOUT THE 2022 DREAM HOME:

-$595,000 estimated value

-4 bedrooms

-4 baths

-About 2,700 square feet

-9798 Lone Oak Ln. (Banning Lewis Ranch)

-Time/materials donated by Covington Homes

WINNERS:

-$10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Dream Home Interiors: TBA

-Luxury ski getaway to Aspen Snowmass, courtesy NFM Lending: TBA

-Hot Spot Pace five-person spa, courtesy Hanson HotSpring Spas: TBA

-$10,000 furniture shopping spree, courtesy Furniture Row: TBA

-WINNER OF THE 2022 ST. JUDE DREAM HOME, COURTESY COVINGTON HOMES: TBA

WHAT DOES THE MONEY GO TOWARD?

Every dollar raised goes to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital:

The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of their founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family’s ability to pay.

