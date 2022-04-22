School crisis response guidelines released for Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) -In Colorado there has been ten school shootings since 1999. 18 people have died and 47 have been injured. Now, safety leaders are taking lessons from the past and are creating school crisis guidelines to help schools in the state be better prepared for any situation.

The Colorado Department of public safety released these guidelines to lay out steps every school should take. They were created with input from K-12, higher education school security experts, mental health providers and crisis responders. The document covers everything from response to recovery during a large scale emergency.

Here are a few guidelines mentioned:

They suggest schools start by identifying school safety and crisis team members. Then train all staff on crisis situations. Also, conduct drills and exercises to practice responding to different situations.

An important focus is planning after the crisis, which includes determining what sort of support and services are needed. Also, having a communication plan to send out emails and handouts for parents. As well as planning for long term recovery, like anniversaries. It also outlines mental health resources to help staff, students, and an entire community process a tragedy.

“Sometimes schools still struggle with the fact that this is a long-term issue. So they may bring a counselors in for a couple of days and think that’s all they need, but in reality is that this program lifts up the fact that crisis mental health is an ongoing effort,” said John McDonald, Executive Director Department of School Safety for Jeffco Public Schools.

Safety educators say one barrier has been mindset as some schools struggle to believe it could happen to them. Also, some schools lack crisis training and aren’t empowering students and staff to report anything suspicious.

Organizers say this is the most comprehensive program of its kind in the country. The state plans to share the guidelines with other schools in the US.

