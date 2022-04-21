Advertisement

Woman falls headfirst into vault toilet trying to retrieve cell phone, rescuers say

Crews with the Brinnon Fire Department and Quilcene Fire Rescue made a makeshift cribbing...
Crews with the Brinnon Fire Department and Quilcene Fire Rescue made a makeshift cribbing platform tall enough for the woman to stand on and pulled her up to safety.(Brinnon Fire Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:33 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRINNON, Wash. (Gray News) – Firefighters say a woman was lucky to not be overcome by toxic gases after falling into a vault toilet while trying to get her phone.

According to the Brinnon Fire Department, a woman in her 40s dropped her cellphone into the vault while using the toilet on the top of Mt. Walker in Washington.

Authorities said she dismantled the seat and tried to use her dog’s leash to fish out her phone. She eventually attempted to use the leash to support herself, but that failed and she fell in headfirst.

The woman tried to climb out of the vault on her own for about 15-20 minutes before calling 911 for help.

Crews with the Brinnon Fire Department and Quilcene Fire Rescue made a makeshift cribbing platform tall enough for the woman to stand on and pulled her up to safety.

According to the fire department, the woman was not hurt and requested no transport. She was washed down and given a Tyvek hazmat suit to wear.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Klay Gosar of a fire burning in Monte Vista, CO 4/20/22.
Wildfire in Monte Vista now contained as officials assess number of homes, buildings lost
Cat killed, person injured and 4 homes hit by bullets in El Paso County early Wednesday morning
Colorado Springs man sentenced for murdering his neighbor over a dispute involving dogs
Crash on the left is off of Woodmen. Crash on the right is near Highway 115/Lake.
2 serious crashes on opposite ends of Colorado Springs under investigation at the same time Wednesday night
Shooting reported during party on Springs’ southwest side

Latest News

A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday.
WATCH: SUV trapped on sandbank for three days becomes big weekend attraction
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar, appears in court for a plea hearing...
13 Nassar victims seeking $130M from FBI over bungled probe
FILE - The bill passed by the legislature on Thursday would eliminate the Reedy Creek...
Disney self-government in peril after Florida House vote
According to CBP, agents have encountered over 38,000 noncitizen unaccompanied children in the...
Toddler abandoned at the border in the middle of the night, loses shoes in the mud
The Winston-Salem Police Department said 10 cows were loose after a tractor-trailer that was...
Truck overturns, 10 cows run loose on interstate in North Carolina