Pueblo police officers rescue a dog that was drowning, possible owner sought

Officers rescue a dog that was reportedly drowning.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:53 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:57 PM MDT
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police officers are being credited with saving the life of a dog.

The rescue was executed Thursday along the Pueblo Riverwalk. Officers were called on reports that a dog was drowning. Photos shared by the department show the animal underneath a bridge, stuck in a tough situation.

Officer Morales, a lover of dogs, used a ladder to reach the scared animal and take her to safety.

Police tell 11 News the dog was in great shape and they believe she wasn’t a stray, however she didn’t have a collar. For the time being, the dog has been named “Jane Doe” or “River” by police. The pup was taken to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in Pueblo.

