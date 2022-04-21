Pueblo police officers rescue a dog that was drowning, possible owner sought

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police officers are being credited with saving the life of a dog.

The rescue was executed Thursday along the Pueblo Riverwalk. Officers were called on reports that a dog was drowning. Photos shared by the department show the animal underneath a bridge, stuck in a tough situation.

Officer Morales, a lover of dogs, used a ladder to reach the scared animal and take her to safety.

Police tell 11 News the dog was in great shape and they believe she wasn’t a stray, however she didn’t have a collar. For the time being, the dog has been named “Jane Doe” or “River” by police. The pup was taken to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in Pueblo.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.