Advertisement

Police officers surprise shoppers with cash in California

Police officers in Oceanside, California, surprised shoppers by handing out cash. (Source: KFMB via CNN)
By KFMB staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:12 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KFMB) – If you’re interacting with a police officer, usually it’s because you’ve been in an accident, are a victim of a crime, or you’re getting a ticket.

But in one California city, officers are changing that by giving away thousands of dollars.

Officers T.J. Dunn and Charles Dabney surprised shoppers Wednesday at a Walmart store located in the area where they regularly patrol.

“So, how much money do you think you’re going to spend today?” Dunn asked Sandy Hughes as she was shopping.

“More than I want to!” Hughes said.

Hughes is in the middle of moving because her rent just went up again, but her quick trip to the grocery store ended up making her smile.

“I’m going to give you $100 in cash,” Dunn told her before handing her the money. “It’s called an act of kindness.”

Technically, it’s called the Random Acts of Kindness Project, which was made possible by an Oceanside resident who donated $20,000 to the Oceanside Police Department to randomly give out to residents throughout the year to help make ends meet.

The project is giving officers the opportunity to meet people in a more relaxed and friendly environment than usual.

“Most of the time when people call the police, it’s not under the greatest circumstances,” said Jennifer Atenza, the department’s public information officer. “It’s when something bad has happened, there’s an emergency, there’s trauma involved. So, this affords us the opportunity to make connections under positive circumstances.”

Last month, Oceanside officers visited gas stations along their regular beat to help people with spiking gas prices.

Officers said soon they will randomly stop by other grocery stores across the city to give away cash.

Copyright 2022 KFMB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at "The Farm" subdivision in Colorado Springs 4/22/22.
Summons written following human-caused fire that threatened hundreds of homes in Colorado Springs on Friday
Fire in Teller County 4/22/22.
Evacuation orders lifted for a fire burning south of Florissant in the area of Colorado Mountain Estates
fire
Multiple grass fires burning in rural parts of Colorado prompt evacuations
Fire near Peyton 4/22/22.
Evacuation order lifted following a fire near Peyton Friday evening
Fire in Colorado Springs near Fillmore/Chestnut. 4/22/22.
Evacuation orders lifted following a small fire west of I-25 between Fillmore and Garden of the Gods Friday night

Latest News

Some airlines are considering refunds or credits for passengers who don't want to fly with...
Afraid to fly with unmasked passengers? Select airlines offering refunds
4.23.22
Continued HIGH fire danger
Emergency personnel work at the site of the regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv,...
Ukraine: Russians try to storm Mariupol plant, strike Odesa
Kraft Mac & Cheese Cups and Boxes are now gluten free
Kraft Mac & Cheese Cups and Boxes are now gluten free
FILE - The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
Twitter bans ads that contradict science on climate change