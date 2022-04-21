Advertisement

NCAR Fire in Boulder was caused by a human, authorities ask for help identifying a suspect

The NCAR Fire currently stands at 189 acres as of the night of March 27, 2022.
The NCAR Fire currently stands at 189 acres as of the night of March 27, 2022.(CBS Denver)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:47 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators are asking for help with identifying a suspect after a fire scorched nearly 200 acres in Boulder County last month.

The NCAR Fire burned in the area of Bear Canyon Trail just south of the NCAR facility on March 26. The area is south of Boulder. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

“The origin of the fire was just a few feet off of the Bear Canyon Trail and investigators were able to determine that it was human-caused. Investigators reviewed over 20 tips from the public, examined potential video and photographic evidence, and spoke to potential witnesses who had been on the trail that day,” part of a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office reads.

As of Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office announced they have “exhausted all leads.” Anyone with information on this fire is asked to call 720-564-2679 or email BCSOTips@bouldercounty.org.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at "The Farm" subdivision in Colorado Springs 4/22/22.
Summons written following human-caused fire that threatened hundreds of homes in Colorado Springs on Friday
Fire in Teller County 4/22/22.
Evacuation orders lifted for a fire burning south of Florissant in the area of Colorado Mountain Estates
fire
Multiple grass fires burning in rural parts of Colorado prompt evacuations
Fire near Peyton 4/22/22.
Evacuation order lifted following a fire near Peyton Friday evening
Fire in Colorado Springs near Fillmore/Chestnut. 4/22/22.
Evacuation orders lifted following a small fire west of I-25 between Fillmore and Garden of the Gods Friday night

Latest News

4.23.22
Continued HIGH fire danger
Kraft Mac & Cheese Cups and Boxes are now gluten free
Kraft Mac & Cheese Cups and Boxes are now gluten free
Crash graphic
CSP: Poor driving conditions, blowing winds likely cause crash Friday
Generic fire graphic
Crews put out wildland fire in Boulder County Friday
Fire near Peyton 4/22/22.
Evacuation order lifted following a fire near Peyton Friday evening