NCAR Fire in Boulder was caused by a human, authorities ask for help identifying a suspect

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators are asking for help with identifying a suspect after a fire scorched nearly 200 acres in Boulder County last month.

The NCAR Fire burned in the area of Bear Canyon Trail just south of the NCAR facility on March 26. The area is south of Boulder. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

“The origin of the fire was just a few feet off of the Bear Canyon Trail and investigators were able to determine that it was human-caused. Investigators reviewed over 20 tips from the public, examined potential video and photographic evidence, and spoke to potential witnesses who had been on the trail that day,” part of a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office reads.

As of Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office announced they have “exhausted all leads.” Anyone with information on this fire is asked to call 720-564-2679 or email BCSOTips@bouldercounty.org.

