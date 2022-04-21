Advertisement

‘If I win $1M, we are splitting it’: Friends share winning lottery ticket after good deed

A Massachusetts man is splitting his lottery winnings with his friend after a good deed.
A Massachusetts man is splitting his lottery winnings with his friend after a good deed.(Massachusetts State Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METHUEN, Mass. (Gray News) - A lucky lottery winner is sharing his newfound wealth with a friend who had recently helped him and his family.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Eric Cochrane won the $1 million prize in the lottery’s $10 million Winter Riches instant ticket game on April 15.

Cochrane told lottery officials that he planned on splitting his winnings with his friend John Galvin after Galvin helped him fix his son’s guitar at no charge.

Galvin said he did not charge Cochrane for the repair as Cochrane’s son had a health issue that week.

Cochrane insisted that Galvin accept at least $40. When Galvin refused, Cochrane said he decided to purchase two $20 instant tickets and told Galvin he would split the money if he won $1 million.

Later that day, the two friends were on their way to the lottery headquarters.

Cochrane selected the cash option in receiving a one-time payment of $650,000, according to lottery officials.

The winning ticket was purchased at a convenience store in the Methuen area. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Klay Gosar of a fire burning in Monte Vista, CO 4/20/22.
Wildfire in Monte Vista now contained, about 15 structures lost or damaged
Crash on the left is off of Woodmen. Crash on the right is near Highway 115/Lake.
2 serious crashes on opposite ends of Colorado Springs under investigation at the same time Wednesday night
Police say the suspect robbed three convenience stores early in the morning of April 21, 2022,...
Springs police: Man arrested in stolen car after 3 overnight robberies
Colorado Springs man sentenced for murdering his neighbor over a dispute involving dogs
Chapel renovations at USAFA.
Cadet Chapel at the U.S. Air Force Academy expected to be back open to the public by 2027

Latest News

With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Possible mass graves near Mariupol as Russia attacks in Ukraine’s east
A teen watches as the body of his friend is exhumed in Ukraine.
GRAPHIC: Teens face reality of war in Ukraine
Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward tackles North Central Texas College hitter Josh...
VIDEO: Junior college pitcher tackles batter; multiple players suspended
Weatherford College pitcher Owen Woodward tackles North Central Texas College hitter Josh...
College pitcher tackles hitter after home run
Former President Barack Obama speaks of the threat to democracy posed by disinformation.
Obama says disinformation erodes democracy