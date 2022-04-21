Advertisement

Harrison School District 2 chosen for funding program to help students with post-grad plans

KKTV 11 News this Morning
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:46 AM MDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:51 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local school district was chosen for a new program to help students with post-graduation plans.

11 News spoke with Harrison School District 2, which was one of five participants in the state chosen for a new program called Path4Ward. According to the state, the five-year program allows low-income, early high school graduates from participating pilot high schools to receive funding for postsecondary education or training programs during what would have been their fourth year of high school.

“It originated for those students who are graduating early and may not want to just jump right into a four-year program, but to give them the opportunity to insert themselves into the workforce but as a certified worker,” said Dr. Pamela Robinson of HSD2.

CDHE projects an initial graduating class of around 125 students. Districts will support students who express interest in an early graduation pathway by guiding them through early graduation requirements, possible grant-eligible programs they may enroll in, and through a variety of counseling approaches. Students can use their grants at a qualifying post-secondary program and must begin within 18 months of graduation.

“I know the state is worried about losing our workforce here in Colorado, and this will help us keep our workforce a diverse workforce, and an educated workforce,” said HSD2 superintendent Dr. Wendy Birhanzel.

HSD2 is made up of about 12,000 students and is considered a minority-majority district.

“We have over 50% Hispanic students; about 20% speak a different language. We have 65 languages spoken in our district, and we’re a district really that values diversity, and we use diversity as a strength here,” said Birhanzel.

The five selected program participants are:

  • Adams 12 Five Star Schools
  • Harrison School District 2
  • The Success Foundation Serving Greeley-Evans Schools
  • Colorado Early Colleges Network and The Academy of Charter Schools, both of the Colorado Charter School Institute
  • Consortium of Montezuma-Cortez, Clear Creek, East Grand, and West Grand School Districts

“For our community, when we can change the trajectory for one student, we can change it for the family, which then changes it for the community. For us, it’s not just the one student we can touch, it’s really the whole family unit and community as a whole,” said Birhanzel.

