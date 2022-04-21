Advertisement

Colorado Springs Utilities one step closer to lowering natural gas rates

Colorado Springs Utilities
Colorado Springs Utilities(KKTV)
By Miranda Paige
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:25 PM MDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:59 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Despite an increase in the cost of natural gas nationwide, Colorado Springs Utilities is taking into consideration lowering their natural gas rates for customers. Board members for the utility group met Wednesday to discuss lowering rates.

On average, customers could save about $15 a month based on a sample bill. This is following two rate increases in 2021.

Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) says the reason for this possible decrease is because the company has recovered all its costs from the February 2021 winter storm. You may remember your bill increasing so the company could offset costs. That increase is set to sunset this month. Because of this, the company is proposing that rate decrease.

Utilities say the decreased rate was supposed to be higher, but has been lowered due to increased prices in the natural gas market. However, they say it could still help save people money.

“Natural gas bills will be going down seasonably and the lower rate will just help their bills go down even further,” said Scott Shirola, pricing and rates manager for Colorado Springs Utilities.

The rate decrease for natural gas now needs to be approved by the city council on April 26. If passed, it will go into effect May 1. For more info on the rate proposal, click here.

