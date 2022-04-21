Advertisement

Boy, 9, loses finger in fall at school, family says

The family’s attorney says they were only told the 9-year-old boy had a “gash,” but it ended up being much more serious. (KSDK, TIM ENGELMEYER, CNN)
By KSDK Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:07 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KSDK) - A Missouri family is looking for answers after a 9-year-old boy lost a finger at school when it hit the edge of a filing cabinet.

The family’s attorney, Tim Engelmeyer, says they were only told 9-year-old DJ Williams had a “gash,” but it ended up being much more serious. The Bristol Elementary student fell at school Monday afternoon, and his finger was taken off in the process.

“I’ve seen the pictures. The pictures show, literally, a finger hanging on a file cabinet,” Engelmeyer said. “More or less cut, removed from his hand, on a very sharp edge of what appears to be a computer filing cabinet.”

The attorney says school leaders called DJ’s grandfather and said he “had suffered a gash.”

When his grandpa picked DJ up from school, the boy’s hand was wrapped up in a paper towel, Engelmeyer says. The 9-year-old was taken to several doctors before heading to St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

“There was some concern initially that he may lose the whole hand,” Engelmeyer said.

For now, DJ’s middle finger on his right, dominant hand has been amputated.

Engelmeyer says the boy’s family believes more could have been done.

“Now, they didn’t have the rest of the finger, which is one of the questions or issues that the family has is ‘Why was the finger still attached to the file cabinet?’ The biggest red flag to me is ‘Why wasn’t 911 called immediately?’ And then, there’s always the other question is ‘Why is anything this sharp even available for a 9-year-old to hurt himself on?’”

Many questions remain about the incident, and as the family waits for answers, they are doing everything they can to be there for DJ.

“They’re trying to keep spirits upbeat for their son, who has suffered an injury that’s going to affect him for a very long time,” Engelmeyer said.

Webster Groves School District says it is investigating the accident and cannot provide any other details at this time.

Copyright 2022 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Klay Gosar of a fire burning in Monte Vista, CO 4/20/22.
Wildfire in Monte Vista now contained, about 15 structures lost or damaged
Police say the suspect robbed three convenience stores early in the morning of April 21, 2022,...
Springs police: Man arrested in stolen car after 3 overnight robberies
Crash on the left is off of Woodmen. Crash on the right is near Highway 115/Lake.
2 serious crashes on opposite ends of Colorado Springs under investigation at the same time Wednesday night
Chapel renovations at USAFA.
Cadet Chapel at the U.S. Air Force Academy expected to be back open to the public by 2027
Colorado Springs man sentenced for murdering his neighbor over a dispute involving dogs

Latest News

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
Crews battle a wildfire in Teller County south of Florissant, mandatory evacuation notice for Colorado Mountain Estates
FILE - DeSantis said Florida students will not have oppressive ideologies imposed on them, as...
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to limit discussion of race
Police said at least three people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Police say at least 3 shot, ‘active threat’ in northwest DC
Grand Rapids, Michigan, police are releasing the video that captured the fatal Patrick Lyoya...
Sharpton demands name of Michigan officer who killed Patrick Lyoya
A body found inside an abandoned, burned car in Vancleave is being investigated as a possible...
Body found on the south side of El Paso County, investigated as a possible homicide