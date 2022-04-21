2 serious crashes on opposite ends of Colorado Springs under investigation at the same time Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to two different crashes on opposite ends of Colorado Springs Wednesday night at about the same time.

One of the crashes occurred on the northeast side of the town close to Woodmen and Marksheffel. According to Colorado Springs Police, this crash involved a single-vehicle rollover. At one point the truck involved reportedly caught fire while someone was trapped inside. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and extricate the person inside before transporting them to the hospital. Last time this article was updated, police did not have any information on how serious those injuries were. This crash was reported at about 6:20 p.m.

A second crash was under investigation near Highway 115 and Lake Avenue on the southwest side of the city. Last time this article was updated at 6:50 p.m., police could not provide any details. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reported at least three people were trapped and one person had to be taken to the hospital. The crash forced the closure of Lake Avenue in both directions. The time the crash was reported was not available.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crashes. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on two serious crashes causing traffic delays. The public was asked to avoid both areas. Click here for a live traffic map.

Traffic Accident Trapped 3 occupants one transported E4, T4, BC1 Highway 115 and Lake, Lake closed at 115 southbound, avoid the area.#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a traffic accident with trapped parties #workingtrapped pic.twitter.com/4YP2QDNsKr — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) April 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.