Advertisement

2 serious crashes on opposite ends of Colorado Springs under investigation at the same time Wednesday night

Crash on the left is off of Woodmen. Crash on the right is near Highway 115/Lake.
Crash on the left is off of Woodmen. Crash on the right is near Highway 115/Lake.(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:58 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to two different crashes on opposite ends of Colorado Springs Wednesday night at about the same time.

One of the crashes occurred on the northeast side of the town close to Woodmen and Marksheffel. According to Colorado Springs Police, this crash involved a single-vehicle rollover. At one point the truck involved reportedly caught fire while someone was trapped inside. Crews were able to extinguish the fire and extricate the person inside before transporting them to the hospital. Last time this article was updated, police did not have any information on how serious those injuries were. This crash was reported at about 6:20 p.m.

A second crash was under investigation near Highway 115 and Lake Avenue on the southwest side of the city. Last time this article was updated at 6:50 p.m., police could not provide any details. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reported at least three people were trapped and one person had to be taken to the hospital. The crash forced the closure of Lake Avenue in both directions. The time the crash was reported was not available.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crashes. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on two serious crashes causing traffic delays. The public was asked to avoid both areas. Click here for a live traffic map.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Klay Gosar of a fire burning in Monte Vista, CO 4/20/22.
Wildfire in Monte Vista now contained, about 15 structures lost or damaged
Police say the suspect robbed three convenience stores early in the morning of April 21, 2022,...
Springs police: Man arrested in stolen car after 3 overnight robberies
Colorado Springs man sentenced for murdering his neighbor over a dispute involving dogs
Chapel renovations at USAFA.
Cadet Chapel at the U.S. Air Force Academy expected to be back open to the public by 2027

Latest News

Springs police: Man arrested in stolen car after 3 overnight robberies
Springs police: Man arrested in stolen car after 3 overnight robberies
2022 Pikes Peak Restaurant Week
Support your favorite, local places to eat as 2022 Pikes Peak Restaurant Week kicks off Friday!
A CSFD wildfire mitigation expert offers tips to homeowners.
WATCH - Fire mitigation tips for Colorado Springs Homeowners
2022 St. Jude Dream Home
Tickets on sale now for the 2022 Colorado Springs St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Photo courtesy Klay Gosar of a fire burning in Monte Vista, CO 4/20/22.
Wildfire in Monte Vista now contained, about 15 structures lost or damaged