15-year-old shot in La Junta; 17-year-old arrested

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager is in custody after a 15-year-old was shot overnight.

La Junta police officers were called to the 900 block of West 4th Street just after midnight Thursday on reports of shots fired and found the young victim at the scene.

“The victim was treated by medical on scene and transported to Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center,” police said.

Officers identified the suspect as a 17-year-old and located them in a different part of town just before 4 a.m. No information on the suspect has been released.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

