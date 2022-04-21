Advertisement

15-year-old shot in La Junta; 17-year-old arrested

(Source: MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:28 AM MDT
LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - A teenager is in custody after a 15-year-old was shot overnight.

La Junta police officers were called to the 900 block of West 4th Street just after midnight Thursday on reports of shots fired and found the young victim at the scene.

“The victim was treated by medical on scene and transported to Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center,” police said.

Officers identified the suspect as a 17-year-old and located them in a different part of town just before 4 a.m. No information on the suspect has been released.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

At approximately 0014 hours, Officers responded to the 900 block of West 4th Street on report of shots fired. Officers...

Posted by La Junta Police Department on Thursday, April 21, 2022

