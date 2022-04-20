Advertisement

Year-round Daylight Saving Time bill on its way to Colorado governor’s desk

Daylight Saving Time
Daylight Saving Time(MGN / Pexels)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:22 AM MDT
DENVER (KKTV) - Hold onto your clocks -- a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent in Colorado could soon become law!

But there are a couple of catches.

The “Daylight Saving Time Year Round” bill is on the way to the governor’s desk after the state Senate passed the measure Tuesday. If it goes into effect, it would mean brighter evenings but a very late sunrise during part of the year.

But even if Gov. Jared Polis signs the bill now, it can only go into effect if the following things happen:

- If the federal government passes a law allowing states to make their own decision on the time, and

- Only if four other states in the Mountain time zone also vote to make the switch.

The U.S. Senate recently passed its own Daylight Saving Time bill, the Sunshine Protection Act, but no action has been taken since it arrived at the House March 16.

WATCH: Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 21 de Abril
