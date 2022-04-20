Advertisement

Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 20 de Abril

WATCH: Sus titulares noticieros para el Sur de Colorado este 20 de Abril
By Carel Lajara
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:03 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Klay Gosar of a fire burning in Monte Vista, CO 4/20/22.
Wildfire in Monte Vista now contained, about 15 structures lost or damaged
Crash on the left is off of Woodmen. Crash on the right is near Highway 115/Lake.
2 serious crashes on opposite ends of Colorado Springs under investigation at the same time Wednesday night
Police say the suspect robbed three convenience stores early in the morning of April 21, 2022,...
Springs police: Man arrested in stolen car after 3 overnight robberies
Colorado Springs man sentenced for murdering his neighbor over a dispute involving dogs
Chapel renovations at USAFA.
Cadet Chapel at the U.S. Air Force Academy expected to be back open to the public by 2027

Latest News

Springs police: Man arrested in stolen car after 3 overnight robberies
Springs police: Man arrested in stolen car after 3 overnight robberies
2022 Pikes Peak Restaurant Week
Support your favorite, local places to eat as 2022 Pikes Peak Restaurant Week kicks off Friday!
A CSFD wildfire mitigation expert offers tips to homeowners.
WATCH - Fire mitigation tips for Colorado Springs Homeowners
2022 St. Jude Dream Home
Tickets on sale now for the 2022 Colorado Springs St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Photo courtesy Klay Gosar of a fire burning in Monte Vista, CO 4/20/22.
Wildfire in Monte Vista now contained, about 15 structures lost or damaged