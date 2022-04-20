Advertisement

Shooting reported during party on Springs’ southwest side

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:00 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No arrests have been made after shots were fired during a party early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to Oxford Lane and 8th Street just after 2 a.m. after 911 calls came in reporting fighting, gunshots, and the sound of someone screaming. Police found multiple shell casings but no sign of any victims.

Based on the investigation, police say a fight broke out in an apartment complex parking lot and someone fired a gun. There’s no information on what led up to the fight other than it was connected to a party happening at the time.

Several people who had been involved in the incident were contacted, but police tell 11 News there are currently no suspects.

